Screen Shot 2018-09-26 at 1.27.08 PM

Neon Starlight Express Pt. 1

Editor’s Note: We’re proud to present our second original serialized comic, Neon Starlight Express—a story about an intergalactic road manager who books 80s rock acts for alien civilizations, written by Wes Black and illustrated by Joseph Luster. Check back next Friday for the second instalment!

by October 12, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-10-10 at 6.25.27 PM

Why My Favorite RPG Isn’t a Videogame

Whenever I start growing bored of JRPGs, I reread the manga series Magic Knight Rayearth. Created by the legendary manga team CLAMP in 1994, Magic Knight Rayearth is a six volume manga series about three schoolgirls summoned to the magical world of Cephiro. There, they are told they must embark on a quest to save a princess named Emeraude from the clutches of the evil high priest Zagato.

by October 12, 2018
1

Plastic Love – Nendoroid Lina Inverse

Before we get down to business this week, I thought I would point out this video interview with Max Watanabe, legendary modeler and CEO of Max Factory, a company that produces many of the Nendoroid and figma toys that you’ll see on the average comic shop shelf. There’s a lot of footage of Max and company hard at work, and a bit of insight into how and why people get so into plastic. The whole “toco toco” series is excellent, and I’ll leave it at that before I swerve off topic.

by October 11, 2018
Header (1)

How eSports Can Live Up to the Dream of Overwatch’s Diverse World

“Huh. I think I’m the only brown person in this room right now.”

I say that phrase to myself a lot. Most of the time—like when I’m at work, or back when I was in school—the thought would sidle up to my train of thought like some sort of bandit, hijacking it for a few seconds and then whispering, “This isn’t for you!” into my ear before kindly derailing the whole thing. When I’m at an event like E3 or Comic Con though, the metaphorical bandit doesn’t even need to hijack my train of thought—it’s already the conductor.

by October 11, 2018
15-1024x576[1]

Birdboy: The Forgotten Children Takes You on a Personalized Mind Trip

It’s been a long time since I’ve come into any piece of entertainment completely unspoiled. Even in the case of shows that deliberately keep a low profile, I’ve usually seen something to judge by. The only way for me to come in completely fresh and unawares is to have never heard of the subject before.

In the case of Birdboy: The Forgotten Children, that’s exactly what happened. For funsies, I decided not to look into it at all before I hit Play. And let me just say, boy, that was a choice. Because Birdboy is a heck of a thing to approach with no forewarning. That said, I’m actually glad I did, because it meant I was bowled over with just how dark the movie was willing to go at every new twist and turn.

by October 10, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-10-09 at 4.22.46 PM

How I Learned to Love the “Damsel in Distress”

It took me twenty years to learn to like Anthy Himemiya.

I much preferred Utena—after all, she was the titular character of Revolutionary Girl Utena, a 1996 manga turned into an anime in the following year that follows Utena’s quest to free Anthy from ownership by their school’s Student Council. Utena finds herself fighting a series of increasingly bizarre duels, with Anthy—the “Rose Bride”—being given to each victor. At the end of this tournament, the champion will be granted the power to “revolutionize the world.”

by October 10, 2018
image3

A Photo of a Naked Girl: Online Angst and Agony in Assassination Nation

While teenage best friends Lily (Odessa Young), Bex (Hari Nef), Sarah (Suki Waterhouse), and Em (Abra) lounge in Em’s bedroom watching Yasuharu Hasebe’s 1970 exploitation flick Stray Cat Rock and wearing red raincoats in imitation of the film’s protagonists, masked men surround the house. The camera drifts down halls and through empty rooms, looping in silence around the suburban house and up to the eaves to peer in at the distracted girls. Slowly, as first Em and then Sarah is taken hostage, the tension grows. More men slip in through jimmied windows and doors left ajar. One by one, they begin snatching the teens.

by October 8, 2018
adventures-of-mark-twain-satan[1]

Three Cartoons From Your Childhood That Were Totally Terrifying

Who doesn’t have strange, vaguely off-putting memories of childhood nightmare fuel? You know, those cartoons pitched to youngsters that were full of of imagery and implications sure to terrify you for weeks to come. The shows  that were clearly not age-appropriate, and that you can’t believe you sat through now that you look back and see just how disturbing they were.

by October 8, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-10-04 at 5.13.57 PM

The Door to The Twilight Zone Opens Once More

The portal to the fifth dimension has opened yet again. The Twilight Zone is coming back, and this time, Academy Award-winning director and comedy king Jordan Peele will be behind the spooky wheel. What can we expect from this latest edition of the anthology classic? To answer that question, we have to enter the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge… we have to enter The Twilight Zone.

by October 5, 2018
image2

Sharing the Love of Korean Pop in Berlin

Five years ago, a friend posted a K-pop music video on her Twitter, saying that it was “fun, but a bit too much”. Feeling adventurous, I decided to see for myself. Little did I know that one click would be so significant—I became completely hooked in a way I hadn’t been since childhood, when I watched the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC on MTV.

by October 4, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-09-28 at 1.27.02 PM

Why We Believed in the Blair Witch (and Why We Can’t Anymore)

France, 1981: the Italian film Cannibal Holocaust is released to theaters and the magazine Photo claims that its depictions of butchery were real. Its director Ruggero Deodato is brought before French courts to disprove the allegation and to explain why the film’s cast have been suspiciously absent from the public eye. Deodato acquiesces and produces his actors, revealing that they had agreed not to appear in other media for one year to preserve his film’s illusion of authenticity—an illusion that was perhaps too successful if it landed him in a French court, and an illusion that worked only because Cannibal Holocaust wasn’t a conventional movie. Instead, it allegedly depicted what was recovered from the expedition of a doomed documentary crew filming cannibal tribes in the Amazon rainforest: “found footage.”

by October 3, 2018
HarmonQuest

Announcing Harmonquest Season 3 on VRV

Do you like roleplaying games? Of course you do! They’re excuses for friends to get together and be doofuses while slaying imaginary dragons. Now, what if your friends were all famous funny people? And what if you weren’t playing at all, but sitting back and watching them do it instead? Then you’d have Harmonquest, a show where Dan Harmon, Spencer Crittenden, Erin McGathy, and Jeff B. Davis play fantasy RPG Pathfinder for your amusement and edification.

by October 2, 2018